It's over: Love Island's Kendall Washington ends things with Nicole Jacky after explicit video leak

It has been made public that Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington have ended their relationship. The duo took part in Love Island USA as a couple but faced issues maintaining their commitment to each other. Sadly, on August 20, 2024, they decided to part ways. Kendall Washington breaks-up with Nicole Jacky (Instagram)

In a recent Instagram story, Nicole announced that Kendall had dumped her, and she expressed her shock and sadness to her fans. The Love Island star wrote, “On August 18th, Kendall and I agreed our relationship was worth working on, and we were making plans for me to visit him in Dallas soon. However, today, on August 20th, he called and ended things.”

Additionally, she wrote, “While I understand and respect his decision, it’s hard to process this one. I opened up to him in the villa, and still love and care for him now.”

“I am struggling mentally and all I ask for is privacy during this time.”

Shortly after her post, Kendall Washington wrote on his Instagram story, “I have decided to end things with Nicole. It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship.” He continued to add, “I still love and care for Nicole. I’ve never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life. I have no regrets for the connection I made with her in the villa and it was real.”

He also asked his fans to respect her and commented, “She does not deserve any hate. Please stop with the negative comments/DMs. We’re taking this time to focus on our mental health. Thank you, guys.”

The ex-couple respectfully ended their relationship, showing much care and affection for each other even when things went down.

Also Read | Why daughters of top Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise are dropping their dads' last names

What went down in the relationship?

The couple stood fourth in the Love Island USA season 6. They exited the villa in Fiji when sexually explicit videos of Kendall Washington were leaked all over the internet. His girlfriend, who was in shock from the information, took some time to digest the news. Washington later claimed on his Instagram story that he shared the video with someone in “confidence and trust,” not expecting it to get leaked.

On August 1, 2024, Nicole posted on her Instagram story, “While Love Island was an amazing experience, things have not been easy since leaving the villa.” She added, “There’s much more to share on what has happened since coming home, and for now, I’ve been taking time to process — these are real feelings and my real life.”

After Love Island, the couple confirmed on the Virtual Reality-Tea podcast that they were still in a relationship even after leaving the villa. However, things have now changed, and their relationship seems to have gone in the wrong direction.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce bags major film role in action-comedy Loose Cannons for Lionsgate

What happened after the Love Island Season 6 Reunion?

Love Island’s season 6 reunion revealed some interesting facts to the audience. There seemed to be an unsaid tension between Kendall and Nicole. The duo was seen disagreeing with each other. Nicole even went on to blame her boyfriend, claiming he had lied to her about when the video was taken.

She said, “I think when you say you love somebody, in the moment, when you’re telling me about something you need to be honest. Instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend.” She went on to add, “And then I find out two days later from JaNa [Craig] that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy.”

Nicole also accused her now ex-boyfriend of acting like they were not a couple outside the villa. The Love Island star noted, “This just puts me in such a f**ked position because I care about you too and I love you and people are questioning that.” Additionally, she said, “Even though you let the world think we’re not together, we’re still together.”