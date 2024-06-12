US citizen dies on Fiji Airways flight to San Francisco despite cabin crew's attempts to save his life

In a tragic incident, a US citizen lost his life while travelling from Nadi, Fiji to San Francisco on a Fiji Airways flight on Saturday. The incident occurred an hour and a half before the flight was scheduled to arrive at t San Francisco International Airport.(Getty)

The incident occurred nearly an hour before the flight was scheduled to arrive at San Francisco International Airport. According to Fiji Airways, the male passenger, 41, "encountered a medical condition", but he died despite the crew's desperate efforts to save his life.

"Despite the best efforts of our cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger unfortunately passed away," the airline reported.

The Airbus crew, according to FlightAware, announced a medical emergency before successfully landing at San Francisco International Airport at 2:34 p.m.

Fiji Airways ground operations workers and first responders awaited the aircraft's landing to evacuate the deceased passenger.

In the statement, the airline applauded the Airbus' “cabin crew and assisting doctor for their swift and professional response to this emergency.”

Expressing grief over the passenger's demise, it said: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.”

The circumstances surrounding the passenger's death are still unclear.

The Airways further ensured that they remain committed to the safety and well-being of their passengers and crew, adding that “we are cooperating fully with the authorities as they manage this situation.”

Michigan plane crash kills flight instructor

A Michigan plane crash on Monday claimed a life of flight instructor and injured his student.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the aircraft crashed in Bridgewater Township, near Ann Arbor Municipal Airport after departing from Ann Arbor Airport.

The flight was carrying only the 46-year-old male instructor from Dearborn, Michigan, and his 22-year-old male student from North Carolina, according to Michigan State Police. Authorities have not released identities of both men.

While the instructor was declared dead at the spot, the student was rushed to a hospital, according to a state police news release.

No details have been provided regarding the extent of injuries of the student.