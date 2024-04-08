‘Death to America’, ‘Death to Israel’ chants at a pro-Palestine rally led by Tarek Bazzi in Michigan's Dearborn

Chants of Death to America and Death to Israel were hurled at the International Al-Quds Day rally held in Michigan on the last day of Ramadan. Tarek Bazzi at an anti-America rally in Michigan's Dearborn with many in audience chanting, 'Death to America'

"Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America," Tarek Bazzi, a Michigan-based activist linked to the Hadi institute, said in a video from the rally.

Bazzi’s remarks were resonated with chants of “Death to America!”. According to him an anti-America rally is being held in the country because of America's Israel policy and its decision to fund the Gaza war. A video from the rally is now viral on social media.

The activist went on to claim that US is "one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this Earth," while arguing to eliminate the entire American "system."

"It’s not just Genocide Joe that has to go," Bazzi said, referring to President Biden. "It is the entire system that has to go. Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s Earth."

When Bazzi asked his audience, when "fools" ask them "if Israel has the right to exist," they chant "Death to Israel" is "the most logical chant shouted across the world today."

The remarks were followed by chants of "Death to Israel" from protesters in the crowd. Soon after, Israeli flag was desecrated at the pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of Ramadan in Dearborn.

Protesters were even heard chanting "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea," a controversial phrase classified as "hate" by many American Jews.

Dearborn called America's Jihad Capital by WSJ

According to US media Dearborn has become a "hotbed of hate for many years, with the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Executive Director Steven Stalinsky calling it America's Jihad Capital.

Almost immediately after... and long before Israel began its ground offensive in Gaza,' Stalinisky wrote, 'people were celebrating the horrific events of that day in pro-Hamas rallies and marches throughout Dearborn.'

The city witnessed huge protests against US President Joe Biden last month, with activists from the town encouraging Democrats to vote "uncommitted" instead of supporting the president’s re-election bid.

"This type of extremism, this type of rhetoric, this type of division … threats of violence was a Middle East thing, it seems like a lot of that was limited to the Middle East, and now it’s come to our doorstep," Rep. Phil Green told Fox News Digital

Green said the majority of Dearborn’s citizens are peaceful and don’t promote violence, but he acknowledged the movements bubbling up from the town are worth monitoring closely for lawmakers.

'