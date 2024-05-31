San Francisco-bound Air India flight delayed by over 8 hours, people fainted with no AC, claim passengers

Several passengers on board the San Francisco-bound Air India flight fainted inside the aircraft, which had no air conditioning, after a delay of over eight hours on Thursday, passengers claimed on social media. Passengers were stranded at Delhi airport(X/ @39Abhishek)

Mumbai-San Francisco Air India flight delayed by 18 hours. What happened?

While sharing the ordeal on social media platform X, journalist Shweta Punj claimed that the passengers were made to board the AI183 New Delhi- San Francisco Air India flight and sit without air-conditioning. The airline deplaned the passengers after some fliers fainted on the flight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Meanwhile, the capital city is experiencing an intense heatwave with maximum temperatures soaring to as high as around 50 degrees Celsius.

"If there is a privatisation story that has failed it is @airindia @DGCAIndia AI 183 flight has been delayed for over 8 hours , passengers were made to board the plane without air conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight.This is inhuman @JM_Scindia," she said.

However, the airline responded to the passenger, regretting the inconvenience and said that it's working to provide necessary assistance to the passengers."Dear Ms. Punj, we truly regret to note the disruptions. Please be rest assured that our team is actively working to address the delay and appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. We are also alerting our team to provide necessary assistance to the passengers," Air India said.

Another user, Abhishek Sharma (@39Abhishek) urged the airline for swift action and drew its attention to let his parents and "numerous other parents" stranded at the boarding area to go home.

"@airindia please let mine and the numerous other parents stranded at the boarding area go home! AI 183 is over 8 hrs late. People were made to board the plane and sit without ac. Then deplaned and not allowed to enter the terminal because immigration was done #inhuman," she said while sharing the images of passengers stranded at the boarding area.

Visuals shared by several other passengers on social media show people, including children, sitting on the floor. They appear exhausted.

Last week, a Mumbai-San Francisco Air India flight was delayed by around 18 hours after it suffered a technical glitch and a passenger fell ill. The flight, AI-179, was scheduled to take off from the Mumbai International Airport at 4 pm but was initially delayed by over three hours when the crew noticed a “technical glitch”.

However, the airline offered passengers hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling and served refreshments at the airport.