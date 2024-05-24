Air India announces salary hike of up to 15,000 per month for pilots, annual performance bonus: Details

Air India salary hike: Air India announced salary hike of up to ₹15,000 for pilots and annual performance bonus of up to ₹1.8 lakh. The Tata Group-owned airline's revised salaries will be effective from April 1, it said. An Air India aircraft takes off at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AFP)

What Air India said on salary hikes?

From first officer to senior commander positions, salaries have been increased by ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 15,000 in fixed pay per month. Bonus of ₹ 42,000 to ₹ 1.8 lakh per annum will be given from junior first officer to senior commanders. First officer and captain will receive ₹ 60,000 in annual bonus. Read more: Jensen Huang predicts AI-generated videos will push demand for Nvidia chips Commander and senior commander will get 1.32 lakh and 1.80 lakh bonus. There is no salary hike was announced for junior first officers. There will also be compensation for pilots who faced inordinate delays in their ground and simulator training. The airline has also introduced an annual target-based performance bonus for financial year 2024-25 which will be paid on the basis of company and individual performance. Individual performance will be assessed using Rise.AI, the airline said.

This comes as the airline reported a loss of ₹11,381 crore in FY 23 which was up 18.6 percent from the previous fiscal year when loss was at ₹9,591 crore. Air India's revenues from operations doubled to ₹31,377 crore in FY23 from ₹16,763 crore the same time last year and total expenses for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, increased by approximately 40.3 percent, it said.