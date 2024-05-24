Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says he wanted to adopt a child: ‘I thought it was cool’
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said that there was a time when he wanted to adopt a child and even explored whether he could or not. The billionaire had earlier said the he does not want to have children at all. In a podcast, Nikhil Kamath shared, "At one point in life, I had a phase where I wanted to adopt a child. And I actually tried... I researched it."
But he found that considering regulations, it was close to impossible for a single Indian man to adopt a child. He said that he felt adoption was a “cool” choice for him as, "Just like that. I thought it was cool at that time. See, most of the things we do (are) because we think they are cool, right?"
Although, the 37-year-old also shared that he does not feel he needs to have children to continue his "legacy" and he does not want to his life “babysitting”.
He said, "This is also partly why I don't have kids. I'm going to ruin 18-20 years of my life babysitting this child and then if luck serves me right, the reverse will happen at some point. What if he says 'scr** you' at 18 and leaves anyway.”
On the idea of legacy, he said that he does not believe in it, “I think we all feel that we are more important than we actually are... you are born and you die like every other animal on the planet and then you are gone and nobody remembers anybody.”
He said, “What's the point in being remembered (after death)? I feel like you should come, you should live well, you should be nice to the people you meet in your life.”
