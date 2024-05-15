 Nikhil Kamath says Bombay is famous for good looking people: ‘Bengaluru has..’ - Hindustan Times
Nikhil Kamath says Bombay is famous for good looking people: ‘Bengaluru has..’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 15, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says Bombay is famous for good looking people, but Bengaluru has...

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said that Bengaluru is his favourite city despite some challenges that people face in the country's startup capital. Praising the people of Bengaluru, he said, "The big, big differentiator at the end of the day-- scr** all the roads, the traffic... those things don't matter -- the people of Bengaluru are second to none (because of) the love they have for the city, how nice they are as people."

Nikhil Kamath said that Bengaluru is his favourite city despite some challenges that people face in the city.

He added that Hyderabad is famous for its Biryani, Mumbai for its “good-looking people”, Delhi for "people who have a lot of money and they know it", and “Bengaluru is famous for nice people”.

Nikhil Kamath also said in the podcast that he finds the people in Bengaluru to be welcoming, "normal", understated and subtle. For startups, he said, the city offers immense talent.

"If you have to build something, if you have to start a company, the access to talent at the cost you get in Bengaluru, I don't think you get that anywhere in the world," he said.

He also said that he meets several business leaders in Bengaluru including Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

"We are constantly working on projects to... how do we make Bangalore cooler in actual and from a narrative standpoint," he said.

