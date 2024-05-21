Nikhil Kamath's nostalgic post on changing trends in cricket: ‘A lot of the kids I meet…’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath reflected on watching cricket when he was younger and said that nowadays “bias of affluence noted". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nikhil Kamath wrote, “I vividly remember lying on a mattress watching every cricket game India ever played with my family as a kid. When India won a game against Pakistan, the entity locality came to a halt, and we would be on the streets celebrating :)." Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on watching cricket when he was younger and said that nowadays “bias of affluence noted".

He added, “Today, things seem different; a lot of the kids I meet (bias of affluence noted) seem to be speaking about other sports, video games, etc."

Talking about cricket franchises, he said, “Is cricket fully priced in? Would you go long or short cricket franchises at today's valuations?"

A user responded on the post saying, “In recent times, I find myself to be more attached to my local city team CSK rather than to the national team. Probably we are also becoming like the US/UK franchises where the allegiance is more towards your city teams. The hangover and the feel for the loss/win is more felt for the franchise team than for the national team. These days, I have become quite indifferent to the national team's win or loss. With the bi-lateral series becoming so boring, I guess people will follow national teams only in world cups. Need something like the Benson and Hedges kind of series to revive the national level cricket following."

Another wrote that the current era of cricket is witnessing “personal favouritism", noting, “The nostalgia of cricket matches and street celebrations is hard to beat, but the evolving interests of today’s youth suggest a shift in the sports landscape. Investing in cricket franchises now could be risky. Could this be an indicator of a broader trend towards more diverse sporting interests?"