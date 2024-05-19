 'Seat with scratches, broken headphone jack': Man's experience on Air India from New York to Delhi is viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Seat with scratches, broken headphone jack': Man's experience on Air India from New York to Delhi is viral

ByVrinda Jain
May 19, 2024 04:06 PM IST

During the journey, Dhingra encountered several issues, such as a broken headphone jack and a malfunctioning sliding table.

Akul Dhingra, an Instagram user, recently had a harrowing experience while travelling from New York to Delhi on an Air India flight. During the journey, Dhingra encountered several issues, such as a broken headphone jack and a malfunctioning sliding table. He took to Instagram to share a video documenting these problems during the flight.

A man shared his review of an Air India flight.
A man shared his review of an Air India flight.

"My Air India flight from NY to Delhi was a disaster!" wrote Dhingra in the caption of the post. In the video, Dhingra showcased the damaged seats with scratches, broken headphone jacks, and sliding tables. He also highlighted the in-flight entertainment system, which was not functioning properly. Additionally, he shared his thoughts on the quality of the food, describing it as decent and satisfying. (Also Read: Air India flight with 180 passengers collides with tug tractor at Pune Airport runway)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Never again! Flew once with @airindia, worse service and quality of any airline! Stewardess kept serving the guy in front of my drinks, and he peed in his seat with piss streaming down everywhere! Ugh!"

A second posted, "Travelled once on Air India, and they did not serve any food for 5 hours on an 8-hour flight from Sydney to Singapore. Why? They didn't have enough food for everyone on the flight. No water either. Horror story!"

"You should fly from Mumbai. They use ex-Etihad aircraft, which are in better conditions. Also, yes, New York is infamous for terrible catering. I experienced thee while flying with Air France, so you can't blame Air India for that, but yes, the old aircraft a terrible renovation quickly," said a third.

A fourth posted, "When I traveled last year, two bathrooms were not working and same condition as you described. Never again, Air India."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / 'Seat with scratches, broken headphone jack': Man's experience on Air India from New York to Delhi is viral

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On