'Seat with scratches, broken headphone jack': Man's experience on Air India from New York to Delhi is viral

Akul Dhingra, an Instagram user, recently had a harrowing experience while travelling from New York to Delhi on an Air India flight. During the journey, Dhingra encountered several issues, such as a broken headphone jack and a malfunctioning sliding table. He took to Instagram to share a video documenting these problems during the flight. A man shared his review of an Air India flight.

"My Air India flight from NY to Delhi was a disaster!" wrote Dhingra in the caption of the post. In the video, Dhingra showcased the damaged seats with scratches, broken headphone jacks, and sliding tables. He also highlighted the in-flight entertainment system, which was not functioning properly. Additionally, he shared his thoughts on the quality of the food, describing it as decent and satisfying. (Also Read: Air India flight with 180 passengers collides with tug tractor at Pune Airport runway)

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Never again! Flew once with @airindia, worse service and quality of any airline! Stewardess kept serving the guy in front of my drinks, and he peed in his seat with piss streaming down everywhere! Ugh!"

A second posted, "Travelled once on Air India, and they did not serve any food for 5 hours on an 8-hour flight from Sydney to Singapore. Why? They didn't have enough food for everyone on the flight. No water either. Horror story!"

"You should fly from Mumbai. They use ex-Etihad aircraft, which are in better conditions. Also, yes, New York is infamous for terrible catering. I experienced thee while flying with Air France, so you can't blame Air India for that, but yes, the old aircraft a terrible renovation quickly," said a third.

A fourth posted, "When I traveled last year, two bathrooms were not working and same condition as you described. Never again, Air India."