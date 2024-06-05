Michigan man's arrest in viral courtroom Zoom fail revealed as a clerical error: Update

Last week, a video surfaced online of a Michigan man with a suspended licence attending the courtroom hearing via Zoom meeting while driving a car. The video of the incident went viral over the internet within a few hours of its upload. The people on the internet had a good laugh about the incident and several users of X made memes out of the video. The man was asked to turn himself into Washtenaw County Jail by Judge J. Cedric Simpson following the activities of the incident. However, a recent update on the case stated that the arrest of a Michigan man, Corey Harris, was a clerical error. Arrest of Michigan man with a suspended license who joined court Zoom call while driving was a clerical error(@CollinRugg/X)

Michigan man, Corey Harris, on his arrest being a clerical error: ‘It was embarrassing’

According to a new hearing of the case, it was revealed through the court records that he had reinstated his driver’s licence more than two years ago. They could not be seen on his file due to a clerical error.

Corey’s licence was suspended because of a due fee of child support to Saginaw County Friend in 2010. But in January 2022, a judge invalidated the suspension of Corey’s licence. However, on Friday, the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office stated that they received no clearance notice. Hence, they were not aware that he had paid some kind of fee and the suspension was never lifted which led to the track down of the clerical error later.

Corey was released after spending two days in custody but expressed fear that the case has garnered unwanted attention and may tarnish his reputation as reported by NYPost. “With the type of ties that I have with the church and the community, it’s very embarrassing,” Corey told WXYZ-TV.

Watch the viral video of the courtroom hearing below

Corey Harris,44, who was appearing in a court hearing for his suspended licence was spotted driving a car as his video appeared in the meeting. Judge J. Cedric Simpson was dumbfounded by the man’s audacity to attend the hearing with contrasting actions and revoked his bond immediately.