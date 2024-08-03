High with ‘10 edibles’ man tries to open Dallas bound American Airlines' door mid-air

A New Jersey man, Eric Nicholas Gapco, 26, was arrested after attempting to open an American Airlines plane door and propositioning a flight attendant for sex following the consumption of 10 marijuana edibles. Flight forced to make emergency landing due to passenger's extreme high(X)

He is booked under federal charges, including shouting, singing, vaping, and harassing passengers. He faces charges of interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft under the United States' special aircraft jurisdiction.

Gapco's extreme high caused a huge disruption on American Airlines flight 2101 from Seattle to Dallas, forcing an emergency landing in Utah. He was arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport, where he broke a glass door too while drooling.

The flight took off on July 18, but Gapco's erratic behaviour began shortly after departure. Despite taking the drugs before the flight, Gapco claimed he was unaware of the THC content in each edible. He refused to stay seated, vaped, propositioned a flight attendant for sex, and even removed his clothes.

NJ man removed from flight after harassing passengers

Witnesses reported that Gapco offered a fellow passenger a bag of unidentified pills and shouted, “I'm sane!” as he was escorted off the plane. Passengers restrained him and assisted flight attendants in removing him from the aircraft. As he was led down the aisle, he was singing, “You say ‘po-tay-to,’ I say ‘po-tah-to.’”

Prosecutors said Gapco was “combative with medical staff and the police” and “at one point, he spat on an officer” too.

The New Jersey native initially denied taking illegal drugs but later admitted to consuming a large amount of THC. Consuming 10 edibles, each potentially containing up to 100 milligrams of THC, resulted in a high dose of 1000 mg. Overdosing on THC can lead to panic attacks, rapid heartbeat, nausea, delusions, and seizures.

Recreational cannabis use is legal in New Jersey and Washington but not in Texas. Marijuana remains federally illegal and is classified as a Schedule 1 substance alongside cocaine and heroin. Transporting it across state lines is prohibited.

American Airlines later told McClatchy News, “The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”