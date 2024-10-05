Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ‘want a resolution’ soon as…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot in 2022, did not sign a prenuptial agreement, and now they “want a resolution”. Without a prenup in place, their shared assets, including a luxurious mansion and a production company, have become points of contention. US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

The couple's $60 million home, which they have listed for $68 million, is a significant asset in the divorce. Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, which he founded with Matt Damon two years ago, is also at stake. Lopez, who has a stake in the company, is reportedly concerned about her financial contributions to their shared assets. “She put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations. She wants to get her investment back,” a source told InTouch Weekly.

“He [Affleck] doesn’t think Jennifer has a right to a cut from future Artists Equity projects. They just want a resolution soon,” the insider explained.

Ben Affleck's approach to co-parenting with JLo

JLo officially filed for divorce in August, with sources indicating, “It didn’t matter to Ben.” Affleck, whose struggles with his own personal “darkness” contributed to the breakdown of the relationship, is now focused on keeping things civil with Lopez to avoid further complications in the divorce process. “Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice,” another insider shared. “Which means Ben's got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J.Lo as possible.”

“If he doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable,” a source close to the couple noted. Affleck, known for his frustrations with feeling “controlled” during their relationship, now finds himself in a difficult position.

“He’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk pissing J.Lo off,” the insider told InTouch Weekly. “He’s got so many hot women blowing up his phone, but he’s gun shy because he can’t risk upsetting J.Lo. He’s fully aware it’s just playing into her hands, but what choice does he have right now?”