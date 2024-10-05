Ben Affleck is ‘messing with JLo’s head'; pals worry he has become a ‘love addict’ and is ‘falling into a toxic pattern’

Ben Affleck may not be on the best of terms with his estranged partner Jennifer Lopez, but his friends, especially ex-wife Jennifer Garner and BFF Matt Damon have reportedly been checking up on the Batman star to make sure he is getting all the support he needs. US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022. (AFP)

Previous reports had affirmed that Garner and Damon are indispensable parts of his life, “very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him.” A source spilled to OK Magazine, “If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately.”

In the past few weeks, the Oscar-winning actor and ‘Jenny from the Block’ have presented a united front for the sake of their families, as if often reiterated that JLo shares a strong and affectionate bond with Affleck's kids, whom he shares with Garner.

Ben Affleck's friends are not big fans of him ‘falling into a very toxic pattern’

These appearances have ultimately sparked a storm of worries in the minds of Ben's loved ones, who believe that this messy ordeal will not end well. Affleck, who appears to have been swallowed by toxic vices during a time when he should be moving forward, has reportedly slipped back into his “very addictive personality.”

“A lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict,” a source told InTouch Weekly. The insider further noted that it’s giving the Air actor-director “some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with JLo.” Nevertheless, he has “no intention of going any further than having a little fun.”

If that’s the case, then “he’s messing with JLo’s head,” the source pressed, adding how unfair it was to the kids as well as they are getting “mixed messages” about where Bennifer is headed. Garner also agrees that it’s “a terrible idea” to be participating in something as unhealthy as this. As a result, Ben and Jen’s impending divorce has not only worked up a tumultuous period of unrest for them but also for others who’ve been put “on this awful roller-coaster" with them.

“It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run this isn’t going to be good for anyone,” the insider continued.

Jennifer Lopez's resentment against Ben Affleck for ‘giving up on their marriage’

In the meantime, another source seemingly confirmed to Life & Style this week that Lopez and Affleck were never on the same page even during their short-lived married life. “She was all in. She thought Ben was, too,” they said. Additionally, Lopez’s source professed that in order to kick off a new era of her life, the singer-actress is “taking a break from men – a year off at least.” On the flip side, a different source alleged that Lopez is harbouring resentment against Ben and will “never forgive for him being a coldhearted jerk and giving up on their marriage in such a savage manner.”

In the midst of all that, Affleck’s alleged actions have been far from a blessing from either side of the once epic love story.

“It just seems very self-destructive to be going down this path… people are begging him to get a grip and start acting with a little more intention,” the insider told InTouch. Despite the numerous reunions like their September family meet-up at the Beverly Hill Hotel, the chances of Bennifer’s reunion are excessively slim. “Ben’s still saying he wants a divorce,” the new report highlighted.