Jennifer Lopez ‘taking a break from men.' Meanwhile, Ben Affleck resents her for making him ‘look like the bad buy’

Jennifer Lopez is finally ready to turn a new page and move on from the Ben Affleck chapter. Despite the blossoming spring season as the backdrop, the singer-actress experienced “the biggest heartbreak” of her life again. JLo confessed in 2022 – the year Bennifer got hitched, giving their love a second chance – that it felt like she “was going to die” when, two decades ago, the Gigli co-stars called off their wedding in 2003 and ultimately split up the next year. A similar fateful end followed Bennifer 2.0 in 2024. Actor Ben Affleck, left, and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

And while this year’s heartbreak “really did a number on her,” JLo is ready to move on to better things. A source told Life & Style, per an October 2 report, that Lopez has now entered the introspective phase after going separate ways with Affleck, whom she once called the love of her life. Four divorces later, “an all new JLo” is in the making as ‘she wants to start a new chapter.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck not on the same page about their rekindled relationship?

Several reports voicing sources from either side of the relationship have launched campaigns against the other. Yet, this latest conversation has again doubled down on JLo’s love for the Air actor-director. “She was all in. She thought Ben was, too,” the insider claimed.

Notably, Lopez’s falling apart marriage aligned with the unfortunate timeline of her career crisis. All three projects released this year – This is Me… Now (movie), the same-titled album and The Greatest Love Story Never Told (documentary) – billed and marketed as her passion projects failed to hit the right notes with the target audience. In fact, the JLo documentary maxed its returns only after the ill-timed separation gossip hit the floor.

More bad days followed in May when Jenny from the Block’s Netflix sci-fi movie Atlas also failed to turn the tide on her professional front. Lopez was ultimately pushed to cancel her summer concert tour as well, with reports citing low ticket sales as the final nail in the coffin despite Lopez stating otherwise that she needed time off to “be with her children, family and close friends.”

Even as the pair seems to be still figuring their way out of a messy divorce, Ben and Jen have been spotted together with their families recently. Lopez’s determination to dust off the heartbreaking past of her love life still doesn’t change the fact that she has, in fact, formed “close relationships” and a “bond” with Affleck’s children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Even though she has no intention of walking away from them, the Oscar-winning actor has reportedly sworn off any contact with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme (shared with ex-husband Marc Anthony).

JLo ready to take a break from men and focus on herself

The On the Floor hitmaker then pulled the trigger on her marriage with Ben Affleck on the second anniversary of their 2022 wedding ceremony as she filed for divorce herself. With promises of not wanting to feel sorry for herself, JLo is now “determined to turn all this heartbreak into her superpower, to take ownership of any self-destruction and make changes,” the source added. Committed to achieving that end, she is now expectedly “moving forward with a new outlook on life” and redirecting focus to a self-love era as “she’s taking a break from men – a year off at least.”

Ben Affleck tired of being the ‘bad guy’

The source also noted that the Batman star is “afraid” that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has been candidly “sharing too much” about him and his struggle and how they accelerated the process of their relationship spiralling out of control. JLo was reportedly “super overprotective” of Affleck as she didn’t want him to relapse, given his history of alcohol abuse. However, all that backfired into the Hollywood star resentfully being afraid about how the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songbird “is making him look like the bad guy in the relationship.”