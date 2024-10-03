Inside Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi's fairytale wedding in Italy as newlyweds say ‘I do’ for a second time

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s second wedding was an unforgettable dreamy page from a fairytale book. Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi, 22, renewed their wedding vows for the second time at a lavish Italian ceremony four months after secretly tying the knot. (Instagram)

The couple shared a glimpse of their lavish Italian ceremony, where the Stranger Things breakout star’s co-star Matthew Modine, who plays ‘Papa’ in the show, officiated the nuptials. The young lovebirds put out all the stops to pull off the extravagant event four months after exchanging vows during a “very low-key, romantic affair” with only their closest family members in attendance, as per The Sun.

Reciprocating their feelings for each other, the newlyweds shared carousel posts on Instagram featuring pictures from their celebration at Villa Centinale in Tuscany, Italy. The “ravishing” venue was once featured in Succession.

“Forever and always,” read their identical captions. Millie signed off as “your wife,” while Jake heartwarmingly wrote back “your husband” on his thread.

The many wedding dresses of Millie Bobby Brown

Both sets of wedding photos, posted on Wednesday, October 2, show the Netflix star sporting two breathtaking bridal gowns. Brown opted for a custom white lace Galia Lahav gown with a corset bodice for the ceremony, according to PEOPLE.

She completed her bridal look with a Monvieve veil decked with the same lace details. Following up her minimal nuptial look, Millie changed into an Oscar De la Renta lace column gown, per Page Six. At some point during the wedding weekend, Brown also put on a different graceful lace look.

One of the pictures shared on social media further proved that the Stranger Things actress sported at least four different looks during the Italian wedding getaway. A more candid pic, presumably from the afterparty, catches Millie having slipped into a satin mini-dress. Meanwhile, her model husband picked an ivory Tom Ford tuxedo jacket and black pants for the day.

While a wedding click captures the couple all smiles under a Winter Wonderland-esque white floral arch as they say “I do” for a second time, another one shared by Bongiovi also pictured him posing alongside his father, Jon Bon Jovi.

Brief timeline of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship

The Enola Holmes star and the American model were initially romantically linked in 2021. Two years later, they announced their engagement. After their smaller ceremony in May, the couple confirmed their secret wedding as they were seen wearing wedding bands in the Hamptons.

Brown's now-father-in-law Bon Jovi also spoke of the marriage on BBC's The One Show after the intimate ceremony. “They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be,” he said.