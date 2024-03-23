Millie Bobbie Brown's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine to officiate her wedding

Millie Bobbie Brown is letting her ‘Papa’ officiate her wedding to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Speaking to Access Hollywood, actor Matthew Modine revealed how the idea of officiating the wedding and writing the vows came about. Matthew plays Dr. Martin Brenner, Eleven’s ‘Papa,’ on the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. (Also read: Millie Bobby Brown shows off diamond ring in pic with boyfriend; fans are shocked: When teenagers are getting engaged...) Millie Bobbie Brown and Matthew Modine have starred in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

What Matthew said

In the new interview, Matthew said: “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.” He further added, "It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Last year, Millie had surprised her fans after she posted a black and white photo with Jake Bongiovi at a beach where she was seen sporting a diamond ring. Taking a lyric from Taylor Swift's Lover, she wrote, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all (white heart emoji).” Jake is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea. Earlier, Millie had referred to Jake as her 'partner for life' in an Instagram post where she put several pictures of the couple and their life together.

More details

Moreover, during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie had revealed how she was proposed by Jake underwater. “He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets so fast, it was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself so deep, the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears... literally your brain will explode,’” she had said.

Millie was last seen in the Netflix release Damsel. She will be seen as Eleven for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things that will release later this year.

