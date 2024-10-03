Diddy's ego bruised? This Hollywood star once slammed Sean Combs with a 4-word insult, ‘stormed out’ of wild party

Denzel Washington might as well be hailed a “Gladiator” for reportedly confronting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at a decades-old all-night gathering. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs directs photographers as they sing "Happy Birthday," to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP)

P Diddy’s high-profile federal probe is possibly on the verge of dragging “many powerful people” through the mud due to their association with the disgraced music mogul and his notoriously infamous ‘White Parties,’ Attorney Tony Buzbee warned in a press conference on Tuesday. Shortly after the Bad Boy for Life rapper was formally accused following his September 16 arrest in Manhattan, Combs’ past has been up for review. Over the years, as the “gatekeeper” of the music industry, per Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones Jr’s account, Diddy has been tied to an extensive roster of A-list celebrities, including the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, Usher, Ashton Kutcher, Jay-Z, and the list goes on.

Countless Hollywood stars have seemingly taken refuge in a deep rabbit hole to avoid facing backlash for their years-old ties with the embattled rapper. As we continue to tread through the “resurfaced” saga of old videos with Combs as their subject, more names have been roped into the conversation, including Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

Also read | After Diddy documentary announcement, ‘Quiet on Set’ network confirms Chris Brown domestic violence title

Denzel Washington reportedly squared up against Diddy

Adding to that list, highly esteemed Hollywood actor Denzel Washington has now been named in a new report, suggesting that he and his wife Pauletta were also once invited to one of these shady gatherings hosted by the Revolt founder.

Producer Denzel Washington (L) and his wife Pauletta Washington attend the international premiere of The Piano Lesson at the Princess of Wales Theater during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), on September 10, 2024 in Toronto. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

However, the recently dished-out story of The Equalizer actor contrarily works out in his favour as opposed to Combs’ pal Ashton Kutcher’s life back under the controversial microscope for scrutiny.

According to a purportedly ages-old incident recounted by a source sharing friendly connections with Diddy in the early 2000s, things got heated between Oscar-winning Washington and the controversial mogul after an all-night party in 2003. “Denzel screamed, ‘You don’t respect anyone,’” the insider told Us Weekly.

As for what else unfolded when Washington went up against Diddy, the source recalled, “[Denzel and his wife,Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out.”

Cut to the present day, a 14-page indictment has unleashed hell on Combs as he sits in custody without bail privileges.

Also read | Joe Jonas removes Diddy reference from hit song Cake by the Ocean amid rapper's mounting sexual assault lawsuits

What happened at Diddy's parties?

While it remains unclear what sight caused Denzel Washington to walk out on Diddy in disdain, the federal documents state that the Bad Boy Records founder would orchestrate ‘Freak Offs’ where people would participate in “elaborate” sex performances, at times, after becoming victims to the rapper’s “physical, emotional and verbal abuse.”

Although Combs’ ‘White Parties’ have been well documented over the years, with pictures of A-list guests rolling up to the scene as if it were a red carpet event, the ‘Freak Offs’ are suspected to occur hours later as things would take a wild turn.

Another source previously said, “What happened before 2 a.m. pales in comparison to what happened at 5 a.m.” The insider, who appears to have been present at one of the infamous gatherings, said, “They were known to be wild. Anything went at those parties.” The report also emphasised that A-lister would slip out of the scene early, looking for a “signal” suggesting that the ensuing bender would be a lot crazier than the conventional understanding of parties are about.

Combs’ pal Ashton Kutcher also became tight-lipped about what transpired at those soirees during a 2019 “Hot Ones” interview. “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” the Butterfly Effect actor said. “Can’t tell that one either... I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.”