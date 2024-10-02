Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs's ‘long list’ of perpetrators will name ‘many powerful people’ from banks, pharmaceutical and more

Attorney Tony Buzbee has announced that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is just one of the “many powerful people” who will go down for the alleged racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He also warned that the “day will come” soon when they will reveal the list. Sean Combs faces serious allegations in a racketeering case, with attorney Tony Buzbee announcing that numerous individuals will be sued once they will drop the Diddy's "long list of accomplices."

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said.

During a livestream press conference in Houston, Buzbee, who is leading multiple lawsuits against the music mogul, revealed that 120 people are planning to sue Combs. These individuals accuse the rapper of exploiting and sexually abusing them.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that,” the attorney said. “The names will shock you”

The list of alleged accomplices is already “long,” though Buzbee emphasized that his team is being meticulous about the details. “Because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure, damn sure, that we’re right before we do that,” he said.

Lawsuits will reveal ‘household names’ in Diddy's sexual assault cases

Andrew Van Arsdale, who serves as co-counsel in the lawsuits, confirmed that the list includes “household names.” Buzbee elaborated that the lawsuits will target not only those directly involved in the alleged assaults but also those who encouraged, benefited from, or helped cover up the incidents. He stated, “any venue or venue owner who was aware of what was going on” could also face legal action.

"People who know who they are should come forward. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever.|

Over the next 30 days, Buzbee plans to file lawsuits against Diddy, with more details to follow. The cases span allegations from men and women between the ages of nine and 38, with the alleged abuse occurring over a 20-year period during the 2000s and 2010s.

Buzbee said, “This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue. We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefited from this egregious behavior.”

Diddy, who is facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, has pled not guilty and continues to deny any wrongdoing. He is currently awaiting trial in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.