Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William and Prince Harry to ‘wild’ parties, but…

Reports claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once tried to invite Prince William and Prince Harry to some of his “wild” parties. However, strict “palace handlers” stopped them. Diddy attended a meet and greet at Princess Diana memorial concert in UK. He met both Prince William and Prince Harry.(Getty Images)

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, said in an interview with Fox News that he spoke with Simmons in 2011, and the music mogul wanted the princes at his events. “Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers ‘were young bucks getting into trouble themselves,’” he explained.

When young, both princes were not strangers to tabloids- with one having seen some of his exuberant nights painting the town in London Clubs. Of course, Diddy extended invitations to his “wild” parties, hoping the royal brothers would join in on the fun. “Diddy made a point of inviting them to his parties,” Andersen told Fox News.

However, the invitations were ultimately turned down by the royal family, and once “William and Kate got engaged, Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether.”

“As young bachelors, William and Harry might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy's wild parties. Thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there.”

Diddy later assured Prince Harry and William are ‘off the list’

On The Graham Norton Show, Diddy himself addressed the subject, “I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?’”. However, by the time the royal wedding of William and Kate was approaching, Diddy recognized it was no longer appropriate. He humorously admitted to Norton, “Trust me, they’re off the list.” Norton joked, “Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us!” to which Diddy responded with laughter.

Despite their encounters with Diddy, such as being photographed with him at a 2007 concert after-party in honour of their mother, the princes never attended any of his Hollywood parties. According to Andersen, Diddy had even aimed to secure an audience with the late Queen Elizabeth II, though that goal never materialized. “Diddy has admitted that he aspired to move in royal circles and was even angling for an audience with the late queen,” Andersen claimed.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' singer was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and other serious crimes, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Andersen notes, “King Charles must be grateful that his sons’ encounters with Diddy didn’t include participating in the rap star’s infamous ‘freak offs,’”