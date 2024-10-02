Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of spiking pregnant woman's drink; she allegedly awoke ‘torn and sore’ in his bed

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is drowning in the flood of lawsuits filed against him accusing him of sexual assault and abuse. More than 100 people have filed allegations of sexual violence against him, with 25 of them minors at the time of the incident. In one of the lawsuits, a woman alleged that Diddy “laced” her drink at a party while she was pregnant. Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces over 100 lawsuits alleging sexual assault, including accusations from minors. One lawsuit claims he drugged a pregnant woman at a party.(REUTERS)

Diddy accused of spiking pregnant woman’s drink

In a press conference held on Tuesday, October 1, in Houston, attorney Tony Buzbee revealed the allegations from one of the many lawsuits filed against Diddy where the woman accused Diddy of lacing her drink at a party. The attorney claimed at the conference, “[She] … attended a group dinner allegedly with Sean Combs in Miami. She wasn’t drinking because she was pregnant, but whatever she drank at the table apparently, according to her, was laced with something,” as reported by Page Six.

The lawyer continued that the woman “blacked out” and “woke up in the same bed — again, allegedly — with Mr. Combs in his mansion in Miami. Her vagina and her anus were torn and sore.” Buzbee stated that the woman was “not a minor,” followed by the note that he “could go on” with several similar stories that have “the same theme.”



Diddy’s legal team denies allegations

Diddy’s reportedly legal dream team defended their client as they said he “emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

The statement said, “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

The disgraced mogul was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, where he is being kept in isolation in the hole, away from other inmates. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is expected to appear in court for his trial in early October.