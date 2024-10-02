Diddy 'white list' to be out? Attorney threatens to reveal ‘names that will shock you’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is just the tip of the iceberg as “many powerful people” will be dragged and charged who participated in sexual assault crimes at his parties. Attorney Tony Buzbee warned in a press conference on Tuesday in Houston that the “day will come” when he will unearth all the names of perpetrators and bystanders of Diddy’s crimes. The rapper was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering after his arrest in Manhattan.



Diddy’s case will reveal other names soon

Buzbee is representing 100 alleged victims who have filed a lawsuit against Diddy for sexual abuse. During the conference, he said, “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.

He assured, “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that.” He emphasised that the “names will shock you,” as reported by Page Six.

The attorney’s next action plan includes filing lawsuits in various states in the next 30 days and will identify other defenders later. He also revealed that his goal is to expose every “bystander” and the willing participants who “encouraged” the disgraced mogul to continue getting involved in these crimes and “egged on it” alongside. Buzbee urged these to “just come forward now” before he dragged them through the mud in court.

He stated, “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous.” He warned the yet-to-be-identified perpetrators that they “can’t hide the skeletons in the closet forever.” He added, “I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

During the conference, the Buzbee Law Firm attorney divulged that most of the alleged victims he’s representing are males, and Diddy’s crimes took place across the states, with a majority in New York, Georgia, California and Florida. He also revealed that the crimes date back as early as 1991, and 25 of them were minors at the time, with the youngest aged 9.



Diddy used ‘horse tranquilisers’ at Freak Offs

Buzbee alleged that Diddy’s parties' “common theme” was drugs. He said that many of the alleged victims claimed that they were drugged with horse tranquillisers, and its remnants were found in their bodies after they were brought to the parties.

However, an attorney from the Bad Boy Records owner’s legal team, Erica Wolff, defended her client, telling Page Six, “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasised, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

She added, “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.” She also stated that the rapper is “looking forward to proving his innocence” in court, where the truth will be “established based on evidence, not speculation.”