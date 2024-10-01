Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' legal team prepares for appeal for release as he awaits trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team is hard at work as they are preparing to lodge an appeal to the court for the release of the rapper, according to the recent legal documents of the case. He was denied bail twice in a row even after he proposed $50 million as opposed to the average $2 million. He is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre after he was arrested in Manhattan. After being denied bail twice, Sean Combs is preparing an appeal for his release.(AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Diddy’s legal team files an appeal for his release

One of the attorneys in Diddy’s legal team, Alexandra Shapiro, filed a notification to appeal for his release on Monday. A source close to the hip-hop mogul revealed to People that the official appeal documents will be filed soon. They added that Diddy is building up his “dream legal defence team" for his trial. He was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering following his arrest.

Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky denied Diddy his first bail request on September 17, referencing the rapper’s alleged “substance abuse and what seems like anger issues." She added, “I don’t know that you can trust yourself” to inflict harm on people around him.

One of the first lawsuits filed against him was by his ex-girlfriend of ten years, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of sexual assault and abuse for years. Diddy was accused of urging and coercing women and sex workers to participate in his Freak Offs as he intimidated them with influences like ketamine, cocaine, etc, according to the indictment.

Diddy’s focus on his trial

A lawyer on the Bad Boy owner’s legal team told the media outlet, “He is focused and very strong.” It was also recently reported that he is no longer under suicide watch. He was earlier put under suicide watch as a preventive measure as his mental state was not clear, and he was in shock.

His legal team previously revealed that Diddy has his own story to tell to the court and is awaiting his trial. He is expected to appear in court for his first trial in early October.

