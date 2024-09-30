Angelina Jolie reveals she ‘broke down’ in front of her kids during Maria's shoot

Angelina Jolie attended the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival along with three of her kids– Pax, Zahara and Maddox at the Film and Lincoln Centre. Jolie and her children were present at the festival for the premiere of Jolie's next film, Maria. In talks with ExtraTV, the actor shared the integral role her children’s support has played in the film’s journey. Angelina Jolie attended the New York Film Festival with her children for the premiere of her film 'Maria' and emphasised their vital support during filming. (AFP)

Angelina Jolie cried in front of her children

Jolie praised her children for their constant support throughout the making of her upcoming film. She told the media outlet, “It’s meant everything. You know, before you get out in these things, you're as nervous. They just said, 'No matter what, Mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.' You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you."

She admitted that because of the safety net of support provided by her children, she said, “We all just, you know, said we're gonna have a good time tonight.” The Maleficent actor was nervous about the film where she portrayed one of the greatest opera singers of all time Maria Callas. To make matters worse, Jolie sang her parts on her own compiles with Callas’ voice in the movie. She shared that she broke down in front of her kids during the film’s shooting.

She told the news outlet, “My boys were with me on set, and they were in the AD department, the photography department. So, it was kind of an amazing thing to have, you know, they don't always... to see you work in this way because it was such a deeply emotional film that I didn't catch it at first... They saw me learn how to sing, they saw me practice, they saw me nervous.”

Jolie continued, “They were there the first time I had to do it and I was terrified, and they were there when I broke down crying… So, it was an interesting time for us to kind of get closer in a different way.”

She highlighted it was unusual for any parent to cry in front of their children. She added, “Many of us that have children know you don’t often cry in front of your children or you don’t express certain things in front of your children, so to do that and then tell them it's okay and be there for each other was very special.”

Jolie credits her children for Maria’s making

Jolie shared that it was her children who helped her through the singing sequences in the film as she laughed and revealed that her children were “proud” of her for trying initially and motivated her with “We like your voice,” “Good for you” and “We're proud of you, Mom. We know how hard you're working."

She then said that eventually, her kids said, “You know actually, you're kind of doing it, Mom!' So they were with me through the times when I was singing loudly in the house and everyone was probably in their rooms thinking, 'Oh, my God.' It's like learning the violin at home."

Jolie embodied Callas from head to toe and even the glasses when she divulged that they took Callas’ glasses to an optometrist and he said that the opera singer really couldn’t see but she covered it well.

The Wanted actor shared with the media outlet, “he had trouble seeing co-stars across the stage. So it says a lot about how much harder she had to work, and little things about her she was struggling with that nobody knew but she just dealt with.” She added that this revelation made the actor respect Callas even more than before.

Maria will be released on November 27 in selected theatres followed by its Netflix release on December 11.