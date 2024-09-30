Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs taken off suicide watch as he awaits his trial in court; visited by his…

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is no longer under suicide watch and was recently visited by his family in prison, as reported by a source to People. Since his arrest, he has been held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre and was put under a suicide watch following the standard procedure in such cases. The disgraced mogul was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is no longer under suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre, where he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.(AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Also Read: Diddy’s attorney reveals his current mindset: “Don’t tell me what I did wrong, tell me…'

Diddy’s not under a suicide watch anymore

A source from law enforcement revealed to the media outlet that Diddy is no longer under suicide watch and was visited by family at the detention centre before his first appearance in court in early October. One of Diddy’s attorneys told the new outlet, “He is focused and very strong. He is concentrating on his defence and preparing for his trial.”

Following his initial arrest, he was put under a suicide watch as a safety measure as the rapper was in shock and his state of mind was unpredictable. At the time, it was not confirmed if he was suicidal or for how long he would be under the watch.

Earlier, sources also revealed to media outlets that Diddy was locked up in the same area of the facility as Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX founder. The said part of the detention centre houses 16,00 inmates and is reportedly known for being understaffed and dangerous.

Also Read: Diddy's attorney announces the mogul will not accept plea deal as 'He's...'

Diddy’s indictment

Diddy’s indictment accused him of forcing women to participate in Freeak Offs which were “elaborate and produced sex performances,” as described by the prosecutors and organised by the former. Combs pleaded not guilty to all the charges and his attorney announced that the rapper would not accept any plea deal.

The indictment also stated that the Bad Boy Records owner used to force women and sex workers to participate in Freak Offs using his influences such as ketamine, cocaine, and oxycodone to intimidate them to join in. These Freak Offs were often recorded on camera without the participants' consent.