Elon Musk taunts Hollywood over alleged links to Diddy controversy: 'How many knew...'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been making headlines for weeks now with allegations of sexual assault against him. Elon Musk shared one such headline on X about him as he questioned who all knew about Diddy’s actions from the entertainment industry. Several lawsuits were also filed against him, accusing him of the same while the mogul is locked up in prison with charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Elon Musk taunts Hollywood on social media over the Diddy controversy.(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, @elonmusk/X)

Also Read: Who won the debate? Trump congratulates Vance, ‘Great job JD’; Harris silent on Walz

Musk jibes at Hollywood over Diddy scandal

It seems Musk just taunted the entertainment industry on social media over the Diddy controversy. The SpaceX owner reposted a screenshot of the headline of an article from Daily Mail on X, formerly known as Twitter. The headline read, “Diddy accused of abusing a nine-year-old boy and spiking his drinks with horse tranquillizer as 120 victims come forward with shocking claims”. He wrote with the screenshot, “How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?"

The headline referred to the recent allegations against Diddy that came to light where more than 100 people have filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual violence. Most of these were filed by men, and 25 of them were minors at the time of the alleged assault. The alleged victims also claimed that trails of horse tranquilisers were found in their bodies after they were brought to Diddy’s parties.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of spiking pregnant woman's drink; she allegedly awoke ‘torn and sore’ in his bed

Netizens slam Musk over comment on Diddy controversy

Netizens were quick to react to Musk's comment on the fresh allegations against Diddy. A user replied to the entrepreneur as they wrote on X, “uhhh you,” while another replied, “How many times did you meet Diddy?” A third user wrote, “How many times did you meet Diddy?”

Another user wrote, “You tell us?” while a user wrote, “Lmaoooooooo this mf tweeting this sh** out like we don't already know pictures like this exist.”

A user counter-questioned as they wrote, “How many people in tech knew about this? Jeffery Epstein you big homie?” while another user wrote, “It's funny to see other celebrities acting like they weren't a part of this.”