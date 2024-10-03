Joe Jonas removes Diddy reference from hit song Cake by the Ocean amid rapper's mounting sexual assault lawsuits

Joe Jonas quietly removed a Sean “Diddy” Combs reference from his song Cake by the Ocean. The move comes amid the mounting sexual assault allegations against the Finna Get Loose rapper. During a Jonas Brothers concert last week, the 35-year-old skipped singing the disgraced music mogul's name while performing his band DNCE’s 2015 hit. Joe Jonas quietly removed a Diddy reference from his hit song

Joe Jonas subtly removes Diddy reference from Cake by the Ocean

During the chorus, Jonas changed the lyric “Walk for me, baby / I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi, woah-oh,” to “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be watching you be Naomi.” The subtle change was noticed by fans after a video of the pop singer’s performance at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, went viral on TikTok, per BuzzFeed News.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section, lauding the This Is Me singer for making the change. However, many remarked that they had no idea that the song included a “Diddy” reference. A comment that has garnered nearly 3 million likes reads, “I didn’t even know diddy was mentioned in the song.”

The song's original lyric was a reference to Combs' alleged relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early 2000s. However, Jonas is not the only singer to make such a move. Back in May, Kesha changed the lyrics of her popular song Tik Tok shortly after the first wave of sexual assault lawsuits against Combs.

She replaced the lyric “wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy,” during her surprise appearance during Renee Rapp's Coachella set. When interviewed by reporters at the LAX on May 9, Kesha confirmed that the change was permanent.

“I stand by that,” the Die Young hitmaker said at the time, adding, “I'm not the kind of person that just shuts the f**k up. I know what I stand for. I know my integrity is rock solid, so I speak the truth,” according to OK Magazine. In her expletives-filled rant, Kesha added that the music industry can “kind of like suck my d**k” if they have a problem with her actions.