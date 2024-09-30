Sophie Turner calls being a single mother a 'struggle' post divorce with Joe Jonas : ‘There is so much shame…'
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The actor is now opening about her life as a single mother.
In 2023, fans were shocked when actor-musician Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. The couple was married for four years before Joe filed documents citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. Their battle over custody of daughters Willa and Delphine was finally settled earlier this month. In a new interview with Sunday Times, as reported by Page Six, Sophie has now revealed that being a single mother is a ‘struggle.’ (Also read: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finally settle divorce after a year of custody battle for daughters)
What Sophie said
During the interview, Sophie talked in reference to her new show Joan, where she plays the real-life character Joan Hannington, and said, “If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it. It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter."
She went on to add, "It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them. There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood. You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”
More details
Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. They married in 2019 in Las Vegas and held a second ceremony in France the same year. Sophie moved to New York City from England to live with Joe. They have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.
The official statement on their split read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."