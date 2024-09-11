Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finally settle divorce after a year of custody battle for daughters

Joe and Sophie are now divorced

The report went on to mention that as per a TikTok video, Joe sang a rendition of U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For at the Jonas Brothers’ show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday night.

More details

Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. They married in 2019 in Las Vegas and held a second ceremony in France the same year. Sophie moved to New York City from England to live with Joe. They have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.

The couple was married for four years before Joe filed documents citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. The official statement on their split read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Earlier this year in March it was reported that the two were battling over custody of their kids and failed to reach a divorce settlement. Sophie had reportedly asked to 'reactivate' her divorce proceedings with Joe, which were on hold as the two went to mediation to try to work out a property and child custody settlement.

Both Joe and Sophie have moved on romantically. He was spotted with Stormi Bree, and is now linked to Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah. Meanwhile she's seeing Perry Pearson.