Joe Jonas says he is not taking aim at ex-wife Sophie Turner with new music: ‘It was scary at times’

Joe Jonas is letting his fans know that he is not dissing ex-wife Sophie Turner with his new music. The singer was in conversation with Billboard to talk about his new solo album Music for People Who Believe in Love, where he said that he is ‘not trying to come for anyone’ with the new music. Joe and Sophie separated in September last year. (Also read: Joe Jonas files divorce from Sophie Turner, describing their marriage as 'irretrievably broken') Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two daughters Willa and D.(Instagram/@sophiet)

What Joe said

During the interview, Joe said, "It was scary at times, and also freeing. I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for. I’ve got two beautiful kids. I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here.”

He went on to add, "At the core of it, if this body of work helps people through what they’re going through, that’s all I can really wish for.”

More details

Lasy year, reports also added that Joe reached an 'amicable resolution' over the custody of his children- Willa, and Delphine, that he shares with actor Sophie Turner. A few days after the reports caught media attention, Sophie was seen hanging out with singer-songwriter and Joe's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The official statement on their split read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Talking to his fans at a Jonas Brothers concert in LA, Joe had previously addressed the split and said, “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”