Kamala Harris X Kesha remix rocks night clubs; viral video has netizens saying ‘Lollapalooza version please…'

The unexpected collaboration between Kamala Harris and pop sensation Kesha, released after Biden endorsed his Vice President to succeed him has taken the nightlife by storm. The pop star creatively used the politician’s now-famous 'coconut' quote from one of her speeches and her distinctive laugh to kick off a couple of TikTok posts. This unique remix of ‘Blow’ is blowing up nightclubs across the country. A video of the same has surfaced and now fans want it on Lollapalooza table. Kamala Harris X Kesha remix rocks night clubs(Picture: Twitter )

Kamala X Kesha takes over the night clubs

Well, amid claims that Harris's popularity has surpassed Obama’s during his tenure as a presidential candidate, the craze for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has exploded in pop culture. Many singers, including Charli XCX, Kesha, Cardi B, Katy Perry, and Beyoncé, have already endorsed Harris over Trump, and now we’re seeing intriguing song remixes with groovy beats making the crowd dance all night.

A video shared by Alex Cole on X captures an unnamed club where the crowd erupts in cheers and dance as Kamala X Kesha’s "Blow Remix" starts playing. The song builds anticipation with a beat following the word “tree” before breaking into a full-blown groovy rhythm.

It opens with the line, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” taken from a May 2023 Harris speech. The video also features a striking visual on the big screen, showing a split image of Kesha and Kamala's faces merging into one. The video has left the social media community amused and clamouring for more such collaborations.

Netizens react to remix songs

“Somebody needs to set up a registration station there,” a user wrote. “Kamala Harris candidacy is likely a bigger popularity than Barack Obama's in 2008,” another claimed. “Kamala Harris laughs transitioning to Blow by Kesha,” one more chimes in explaining how they are completely hooked to the song. “Love this SO MUCH,” “Honestly this song would be perfect for the upcoming election. Kamala, get Kesha on the phone NOW.”

Almost immediately, fans began sharing remixes that incorporate audio from Harris's speeches and her laughs into songs by Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Mitski, and Kim Petras. And guess what they are already loving it.

Hollywood for Harris

Apart from pop culture, Hollywood has also rallied behind the former Attorney General of California. Big names like George Clooney, Christie Brinkley, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Wanda Sykes, and Barbra Streisand, among others, have endorsed her.

Katy Perry who earlier went viral for ‘roar’ during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, shared a video remix of her song “Woman’s World,” featuring Kamala Harris's quote. Cardi B also voiced support for the Democratic leader and vowed to support her.

The popular ‘coconut’ reference comes from a 2023 speech where Harris spoke about “the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics,” according to The New York Times. During the speech, she quoted her mother’s words: “She would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’”