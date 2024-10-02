Amazon pulled down best-selling Kim Porter memoir about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as…

Amazon has removed a best-selling memoir that was purportedly written for the late model Kim Porter, alleging to reveal details about her tumultuous relationship with digraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, after Combs' children denounced the book as entirely fabricated. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs directs photographers as they sing "Happy Birthday," to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP)

An Amazon spokesperson told The Washington Post, “We were made aware of a dispute regarding this title and have notified the publisher. The book is not currently available for sale in our store.”

Kim's Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side…

The 59-page book, titled Kim's Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side…, claimed to be based on Porter's diary, who passed away in 2018. The book, which was filled with typos, made serious allegations of abuse during Porter and Combs’ on-again, off-again relationship from 1994 to 2007.

The self-published memoir quickly became a bestseller on Amazon before it was pulled from the platform on Tuesday. The $25 book soared to the top of Amazon’s Best Sellers list after its release on September 6.

Why did Amazon scrapped the book?

The allegations against the book’s authenticity were raised by Porter and Combs' children, who vehemently denied its legitimacy. Christian Combs, 26, along with his younger twin sisters Jessie and D'Lila, 17, issued a strong statement condemning, “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

Even in July, Porter’s friend Eboni Elektra condemned the book, posting on Instagram, “THERE IS NO BOOK! There never was. Several people continue to speak about and spread blatant lies regarding this ‘mystery manuscript’ as if it were true. People...... IT’S NOT,” she wrote. “Kim would never do such a thing.”

The book's supposed author, Jamal T. Millwood, was reportedly a pseudonym, and some conspiracy theorists even linked the name to an alias used by late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The independent publisher, Todd Christopher Guzze, defended the book, claiming he had been given a “flash drive, documents, and tapes” from sources close to both Kim Porter and Sean Combs, which he used to piece together the memoir.