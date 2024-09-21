Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi will tie the knot again in a grand wedding: Details inside

The world will finally get to see Millie Bobby Brown tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi as the two will have a second wedding in Italy. The couple got married in May in a secret wedding ceremony but will have a grand wedding ceremony this time. Millie and Jake are currently in Florence ahead of their wedding scheduled for this weekend. The two kicked off the wedding festivities in the UK before catching a flight to Italy. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are set for a grand second wedding in Italy(@milliebobbybrown/Instagram)

Millie and Jake to tie the knot again

A source revealed to the Sun Newspaper’s Bizarre column, “Millie and Jake kicked off their wedding celebration in style.” They booked an area for a family dinner at Sheesh where Miliie’s parents, Kelly and Robert were also present. The source said, “Their group was drinking lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris, but didn’t go too mad as they had to fly to Italy.” The soon-to-be-married again couple have planned and prepared for a glorious wedding along with a famous singer lined up for the afterparty, as reported by Page Six.

The insider told the media outlet, “Millie and Jake have booked a huge British singer to perform at the wedding. She was one of the biggest names in music this year, so they are delighted she is flying over, especially for them. Their first wedding in America in May was a very low-key ceremony, the second wedding is going to be huge.”

They added, “All of their celebrity friends, including Millie’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars and her British best pal Mark Wright, are flying to Florence to be there. It is going to be a huge wedding.”

Millie and Jake’s first wedding ceremony

Jake and the Stranger Things actor got engaged in 2023 after dating for two years. The two got married in an intimate wedding with the bride and groom’s parents in attendance. According to The Sun, “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." Millie’s Stanger Things co-star, Matthew Modine officiated their first wedding.