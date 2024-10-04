Halle Bailey and DDG break up: ‘Decision was not easy, but we…’

Halle Bailey and DDG are headed for a split. Halle Bailey, 24, and DDG, 26, are going their separate ways less than a year after welcoming son Halo.(Instagram)

The 26-year-old social media star took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 3, to share a statement about his current relationship status with The Little Mermaid star. “Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared,” he wrote.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, added, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”

Brief timeline of Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship

Bailey and DDG sparked dating rumours in January 2022. They eventually went public with their relationship in August that year. Over a year later, they welcomed their son Halo. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” the singer-actress posted on Instagram.

Despite the split-up parents closing the book on their romance, they are focussed on their “roles as co-parents,” just as they are on their individual journeys. Having parted ways amicably, the 24-year-old actress and her former partner foregrounded they “cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared.”

“As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement,” DDG signed off.

Two years ago, Bailey said that she was “for sure” in love with the YouTube rapper. In a conversation with Essence, she mentioned that she grew up watching young Black creators on YouTube, who were a constant source of inspiration for her. DDG “was one of them.”

On Sunday, September 29, Halle Bailey headlined as one of the afternoon event's entertainers at the Kamala Harris fundraiser in Los Angeles. She left fans in awe with her performance of her 2023 hit “Angel.” According to Deadline, the event raised over $28 million.

“👼🏽Omg omg pinch me i came straight off the plane from paris to sing for our beautiful vice president @kamalaharris 👼🏽💕thank you for inviting me it was an honor to sing today 🥰," Halle wrote shared on Instagram.

At the time of writing, Bailey has yet to comment on the DDG breakup.