Diddy abuse hotline records 12,000 calls in just 24 hours; 100 new lawsuits lined up, claims lawyer

In a shocking surge, attorney Tony Buzbee has revealed that more than 12,000 calls have flooded a hotline set up for victims to report alleged abuse by Sean "Diddy" Combs. Originally preparing to file 120 civil lawsuits, Buzbee now expects that number to climb further as new claims pour in. The allegations range from sexual assault, abuse, fraud, and battery to incidents involving minors, with Buzbee vowing to hold not only Combs but also any potential enablers accountable. Attorney Tony Buzbee revealed a staggering 12,000 calls to a hotline regarding Sean Combs, with allegations of serious abuse, including minors involved.

Diddy abuse hotline records 12,000 calls in 24 hours

During a press conference held on October 1, the Texas-based lawyer handling multiple Diddy abuse cases revealed that he, along with co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale, initially planned to proceed with hundreds of cases after receiving around 3,000 hotline calls. However, they were shocked to see that 12,000 calls had been recorded. He then revealed a change in plan, stating that 100 people are currently working on identifying victims and threats by thoroughly reviewing each call and claim.

“From the press conference we had yesterday, we’ve had 12,000 calls in about 24 hours. So, our Herculean task is to try to sift through every one of these calls and make sure that we’re identifying those who are victims and those who are witnesses and collect evidence,” Buzbee said, according to Urban Hollywood.

"We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors," Buzbee added.

Out of Diddy's 120 victims, 25 recorded as minors

The disgraced music mogul’s career is plagued by explosive claims of forcing women into sexual activities, assaulting, and brutalising them. However, a new surge in allegations reveals that a significant number of his victims were minors, regardless of gender. Of the 120 accusers, the attorney stated that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

Buzbee claimed his firm has corroborated these allegations with evidence such as videos, pictures, text messages, police reports, and hospital records. "Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15,” he claimed.

Out of the 120 lawsuits ready to be filed, 60 are from men and 60 from women, with claims dating back as far as 1991, when Combs was at the peak of his career. “Most of these events and incidents occurred at parties and afterparties, or album release parties, New Year’s Eve parties, Fourth of July parties, something they called a ‘puppy party,’ and all-white parties,” the lawyer added.

Diddy’s attorney denies claims

In response to the press conference, Diddy's attorney, Erica Wolff, dismissed the allegations as part of a "reckless media circus," stating that Combs "emphatically and categorically denies" all claims of sexual abuse, including those involving minors. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation,” his attorney said.

As of now, no trial date has been set for Diddy, who remains behind bars in Brooklyn, preparing to testify, as his lawyer claimed in a TMZ documentary, where he expressed his desire to share his side of the story. The prosecutors are said to have "dozens" of videos showing Combs' so-called "freak off parties" – which sometimes lasted days filled with sex acts between sex workers and people he allegedly forced into it using drugs and threats.