Superboys of Malegaon at TIFF: Shashank Arora says 'beauty of film festivals is in spreading cinema to the world'

Actor Shashank Arora feels that the response to his film, Superboys of Malegaon, has been nothing short of a “blessing.” The Reema Kagti directorial, which is set to be showcased at the BFI London Film Festival this month, recently also received a standing ovation from a packed audience at the 49th Toronto Film Festival (TIFF). Reflecting on the experience he tells us, “People seem to resonate with what the film is trying to say. People are coming to watch the film from different parts of the world. I look forward to being here with other filmmakers.” A file photo of actor Shashank Arora

Arora is no stranger to the festival circuit — in fact, Superboys of Malegaon was his third stint at TIFF. Talking about his experience at film festivals, he adds that such showcases help give artistes a “big boost.” “A festival has distributors from around the world...they end up webbing films out to various markets. The true beauty is in spreading cinema in all corners of the world,” the actor says.

From playing an extra in his first film (Myoho; 2012), to becoming a regular at international film festivals, the 35-year-old views his journey as one of growth, “If you don’t grow, you are doing something very wrong. I feel like I know my job better. I was a young kid who was just happy to get the work and the money. Now, I feel this responsibility to myself to tell more stories with this privilege, this audience that I’ve got,” he ends.