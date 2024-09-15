Adarsh Gourav's Superboys of Malegaon gets standing ovation at TIFF, Varun Grover says: ‘Terrific response to our film’

Reema Kagti's upcoming directorial Superboys of Malegaon was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film received a standing ovation from the audience. (Also Read | Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav pursues indie-filmmaking in slice-of-life story about underdog) The team of Superboys of Malegaon at TIFF.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the film features Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead. Saqib Ayub, Manjiri Pupala, Anuj Singh Duhan, and Ali Abbas are also a part of the project. It is made under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production.

Before the screening, the entire team of Superboys of Malegaon posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet. Varun Grover also posted a video on Instagram showing the crowd giving a standing ovation to the Superboys of Malegaon. The crowd erupted into cheers making Nasir Shaikh emotional. "Absolute mad response to SOM world premiere at @tiff_net," he captioned the post.

Superboys of Malegaon will be screened at the 68th BFI London Film Festival on October 10 at the Vue West End and on October 12 at the historic Curzon Soho. In theatres, it will release in January 2025 before its streaming launch on Prime Video.

Set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, Superboys of Malegaon is inspired by real events. The film is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town.

Superboys of Malegaon celebrates the essence of friendship, filmmaking, and perseverance, and highlights the creativity and relentless spirit of those who dare to dream and overcome challenges to bring their vision to life.