Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav pursues indie-filmmaking in slice-of-life story about underdog

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar have brought forth another compelling story about dreams and ambition. The trailer of Superboys of Malegaon was released on September 6. The underdog story narrates the journey of two aspiring young men from Malegaon who aim to depict the story of an underdog through independent cinema. Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon narrates the story of indie filmmakers from Malegaon.

Adarsh Gourav plays an indie-filmmaker from Malegaon

The trailer begins by introducing Nasir Shaikh from Malegaon, played by Adarsh Gourav. Nasir is a daydreamer who watches movies while his family is concerned about his career. As Nasir continues with his aimless life, he gets an idea while watching television. He discusses his vision of making a movie about the lives of people in Malegaon with his friends. His idea is discarded by everyone until he meets Adib Farogh, portrayed by Vineet Kumar Singh, an aspiring artist working in a mill. Adib, though initially hesitant, agrees to be a part of Nasir's plan. As they face hardships in filmmaking, Adib and Nasir's other friends back out. However, Nasir decides to continue with his dream for himself without seeking anyone's validation. The trailer ends with the celebration of life and cinema amid heartbreaks, hardships, friendships, and romance.

Superboys of Malegaon cast

Superboys of Malegaon is written by writer-standup artist Varun Grover, while Reema (Kagti) has directed the movie. Apart from Adarsh and Vineet, the film also features Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singgh, Manjiri Pupala and Muskkaan Jaferi. Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Reema and Zoya's Tiger Baby Films and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Reema Kagti's movie career

Prior to Superboys of Malegaon, Reema has directed Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), Gold (2018) and Dahaad (2023). She has also written the script of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Bombay Talkies (2013), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019).

Superboys of Malegaon is expected to release in January 2025.