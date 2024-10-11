Michael Jackson’s rarely seen son, Blanket, 22, spotted in Calabasas making a lunch run

Michael Jackson's son, Blanket, was recently spotted in Calabasas. Now 22 and known as Bigi Jackson, he enjoyed a rare solo lunch outing on Thursday, sporting a more laid-back style. Michael Jackson had two other children, Paris and Prince, with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2000. The identity of Blanket's mother is still not publicly known. Growing up in the spotlight but protected by their father, the Jackson siblings have carved out their own paths since Michael's passing. Bigi Jackson, the youngest son of Michael Jackson, was recently spotted in Calabasas on a casual lunch outing.

Michael Jackson’s younger son Blanket seen grabbing a lunch

On October 10, Bigi Jackson, the typically private son of the late legendary musician Michael Jackson, was spotted picking up a meal from Sharky’s restaurant. He kept it casual in a faded gray Avengers T-shirt and green athletic shorts. Bigi completed his laid-back look with black sneakers and white crew socks. His brunette hair was neatly parted and tucked behind his ears, and he sported a bit of facial hair, adding to his relaxed vibe.

The outing comes marks his first public appearance in nearly three months since he was seen running errands. Unlike his older siblings, Paris and Prince, Bigi tends to keep a lower profile. Born on February 21, 2002, he is the youngest child of Jackson, having changed his name from Blanket in 2015. While Paris and Prince have taken more prominent roles in the public eye—Paris notably following her father's footsteps in music—Bigi rarely steps out in limelight, occasionally giving rare interviews.

All about Michael Jackson’s youngest kid

Bigi, born via a surrogate, has a close bond with his siblings, Prince and Paris. After their father's death, Bigi was primarily raised by his grandmother, Katherine Jackson. The three were seen together in August 2023 celebrating what would have been their father Michael Jackson's 65th birthday. He shares a particularly close relationship with Prince, with a family friend noting in 2019 that they are best friends and share interests in science and sci-fi, according to PEOPLE.

In addition to his wealth, Bigi has inherited his father's artistic talent and has already received recognition for his filmmaking. Earlier, he was awarded Best Drama for his short filmRochelles at the Santa Monica Film Festival.

Bigi Jackson recently made headlines after he sued his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, for using Michael Jackson's money to fight a legal battle against the people who manage his estate. They were arguing about a $600 million sale to Sony. Bigi said that Katherine's appeal would not help the estate and that she should not ask the estate to pay for her lawyers. Bigi's lawyers said that winning the appeal was unlikely and that it would waste money.