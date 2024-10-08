Who is 'Mr Fixit'? Sean Diddy's security boss used to deal with Michael Jackson's troubles before he found popstar dead

Disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' security head, known as the Mr Fixit who “could make any problem with law enforcement disappear,” served as Michael Jackson's security chief. After Michael Jackson's demise, Faheem Muhammad worked for the 54-year-old Diddy in a similar capacity, where he exercised the same kind of authority, according to a complaint that rapper Lil Rod filed earlier this year.(AP)

In its exclusive report, Daily Mail revealed that Faheem Muhammad, a believer of the Nation of Islam, was among the first to witness the King of Pop's body following his unexpected passing in 2009.

Muhammad is currently charged with providing protection to Diddy, who is accused of abuse and sex, against the officials in a lawsuit brought by a music producer.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Sacramento State College in 2008, he started working for Jackson.

His first job was as MJ's bodyguard and driver. Just 10 months after Jackson died of a drug overdose, Muhammad managed the security operation for the world's biggest star at the age of just 21.

During Jacko's doctor Conrad Murray's manslaughter trial, clean-shaven Muhammad, 37, described his work duties. “I was the chief of his security, so my responsibilities ranged from making sure his house was protected, his children was protected, and making sure his day-to-day activities were safe and planned and mapped out.”

He also detailed to the court the minutes after Jackson was discovered dead on June 25, 2009.

Muhammad stated in his testimony that upon closely observing Jackson, he noticed “that his eyes were open” and “his mouth was slightly open.”

Muhammad responded “yes” when asked if it seemed like he was dead.

Murray was given a four-year prison sentence after being found guilty, but he was released after spending two years in prison.

Muhammad's connection with Diddy

After Jackson's demise, Muhammad worked for the 54-year-old Diddy in a similar capacity, where he exercised the same kind of authority, according to a complaint that rapper Lil Rod filed earlier this year, charging the rapper of sexual and physical assault.

“Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones, stated in court documents that Mr. Combs made it apparent that his head of security, Faheem Muhammad, had the ability to make people and problems disappear.”

The documents further claimed that the rapper directed his employees to get in touch with Muhammad if they were ever stopped by the police in Miami or California.

As per the lawsuit filed by Jones, Muhammad assisted in hiding Diddy's purported shooting of his son Justin's pal, identified as "G" in court records, in September 2022.

Lil Rod claims that no one other than Diddy or his son could have shot G, and that they "orchestrated a coverup" by having Muhammad and other people tell lies to the police about what transpired.

The case, which was filed in February, is still going through the courts.