Amy Jackson's lace wedding gown is simple and understated; it costs..

Amy Jackson tied the knot to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick at the stunning Amalfi coast in Italy, at a simple ceremony with close friends and family. Amy Jackson opted for a refined and elegant white bridal dress for her ceremony. The lace dress had a touch of vintage-inspired aesthetic, that made her entire look whimsical and romantic. Amy Jackson's lace-adorned, ruffled white dress was ethereal and looked straight out of a Pinterest board.(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Amy Jackson channels femme fatale in white suit for Cannes Film Festival. See pics

About her dress

Amy Jackson’s wedding dress features intricate and detailed lacework, adding a dainty touch to her ensemble. With floral patterns and delicate swirls, the lacework is prominent across her neckline, shoulders, sleeves, and bridal skirt, where it creates a semi-sheer effect. Her dress boasts a high, round neckline that complements the simplicity of the sleek, streamlined silhouette of the skirt. The skirt’s hemline and sleeves are adorned with soft ruffles, adding a more feminine vibe. The bodice is made of satin, offering an intriguing contrast between the opaque satin and the translucent lacework. Her ruffled headband complemented the white dress perfectly, exuding an air of purity and innocence.

The overall design merges classic elegance with modern sophistication, making it a standout choice for a bride. The delicate interplay between the satin and lace not only enhances the dress's visual appeal but also highlights Amy’s graceful and ethereal presence on her special day.

ALSO READ: Amy Jackson reveals son approved her relationship with Ed Westwick even before engagement: ‘He was delighted’

Her dress costs..

The dress is listed on the website at $1,683

Her wedding dress is from the brand Rabanne and is called Ruffled satin and lace midi dress. This exquisite piece features a high round neckline, delicate lacework, and a hemline that gracefully reaches her ankles. The intricate lace detailing, along with the sleek satin, made it a sophisticated and elegant choice. It is listed on Net-A-Porter at US$1,683, which is roughly Rs.1,41,209.

ALSO READ: Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are all set to marry in Italy. See pics