Amy Jackson channels femme fatale in white suit for Cannes Film Festival. See pics

Amy Jackson rocked a white pantsuit look for her latest appearance at Cannes Film Festival this year. The actor, who was part of the Vanity Fair and Red Sea Film Foundation's Women In Cinema Gala during the fest, was suited for her femme fatale look. She shared a bunch of pictures from her look on her Instagram handle. (Also read: Kiara Advani's changed accent in new interview from Cannes shocks fans: ‘Does she think she is Kim Kardashian?') Amy Jackson stunned in white at Cannes Film Festival.

Amy's fierce look at Cannes

In the first picture, Amy struck a pose at the Gala event. She chose a white shirt to go with her white suit look and wore a blue tie. She completed her look with a dramatic red lip and golden flower-shaped earrings. Don't miss her elephant shaped brooch!

In the caption, she wrote: “Bonjour Cannes! Celebrating women in cinema with an unforgettable night, thanks to @moalturki and @redseafilm (red heart emoticons). Grateful for the incredible female filmmakers, actresses, and directors who made the evening magical. And a huge thank you to @majeparis for the stunning custom 80’s power suit that brought my Femme Fatale vision to life.”

More details

She further wrote, “Lots of love @olelynggaardcopenhagen for completing the look with beautiful vintage esque jewellery & of course their little (elephant emoji) broach for good luck!”

Reacting to Amy's look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Favourite.” Kelly Rutherford dropped back heart emoticons whereas husband Ed Westwick reacted with a fire emoji.

Kiara Advani also attended the event, marking her debut at the festival. Kiara wore an off-shoulder silk pink and black gown. The outfit had a huge pink bow at the back.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act). Indian film All We Imagine as Light is set to have its world premiere at Cannes in the upcoming days.