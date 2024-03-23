Amy Jackson holds her son's hand as she and Ed Westwick host engagement dinner party in London. See pics

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared pictures as they celebrated their relationship by hosting an engagement dinner party in London. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Amy and Ed posted a string of photos giving a glimpse of the bash. (Also Read | Amy Jackson reveals son approved her relationship with Ed Westwick even before engagement) Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared a joint post.

Amy, Ed share romantic pics

In the first photo, the duo was clicked as they danced. While Amy wore a white and silver dress, Ed was seen in a white blazer, shirt and pants. The second photo gave a peek at how the diner table was decorated – with black candles, white flowers and colourful glasses. In a photo, Amy walked inside the venue holding her son's hands. Ed made a goofy face in another photo.

Couple pens note

The last picture showed the duo sharing a kiss. Sharing the pictures, the couple captioned the post, "Let the Celebrations Begin (red heart and ring emojis) 21.03.24. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world!"

"To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and entire team at @latelierrobuchonmayfair - thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special! We didn’t even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but @londoneventflorist you outdid yourself - pure creative genius! (Soon arrow emojis) Get ready for the party spam (camera emoji) by @marco.bahler," it concluded.

About Amy and Ed's relationship

Amy and Ed got engaged in January this year. She announced the good news on Instagram. Amy had posted romantic pictures with Ed. He had proposed to Amy in Switzerland on a bridge. "Hell yes," Amy captioned the post, adding a ring emoji. In 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Instagram official. Ed, an actor, is best known for his role in Gossip Girl.

Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year. Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram handle.

