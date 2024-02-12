Amy Jackson reveals son approved her relationship with Ed Westwick even before engagement: ‘He was delighted’

Amy Jackson is awaiting the release of her upcoming film with Vidyut Jammwal, Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. The actor also got engaged to her boyfriend, actor-musician Ed Westwick a few days ago. Now, in a new interview with India Today, Amy revealed how her son Andreas greenlit her relationship with Ed. (Also read: Meet Ed Westwick's fiancée: All you need to know about Amy Jackson) Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson at the Gateway of India.

What Amy said

Amy has son Andreas with former partner George Panayioto. Speaking with India Today, when Amy was asked about how she broke the news of her engagement to Ed, she said: “Andreas has known Ed since his whole existence. I think he was two when he was introduced to Ed. We were very good friends. And he's been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. So, I think that's one of the reasons I love Ed so much. It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mom.”

'He gave the green light'

She further added how Andreas encouraged her to get engaged to Ed. “He was delighted. It was so funny, because a few months ago, I had a ring, and it was on this finger. And he was like, ‘Mummy, you're not married?’ And he asked, ‘Why are you not married to Eddie mummy?’ I said, ‘He hasn’t asked me,’ and he said ‘Well, I am going to tell him. I don't know whether that was an encouragement from his side. He gave the green light even before Ed probably had it in his mind.”

Ed proposed to Amy in Switzerland on a bridge. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram a few days ago, where a picture showed how Ed went down on his knees as Amy clasped her mouth. Another picture showed Amy and Ed hugging each other as a small group of tourists stood nearby. “Hell yes (ring emoji)," she captioned the post.

