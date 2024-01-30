Meet Ed Westwick's fiancée: All you need to know about Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick walk together at the red carpet.(File Photo)

Ed Westwick, known for his role in Gossip Girl, recently popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Amy Jackson. The couple, who first met at an Aston Martin event in 2021, have been in a relationship for three years.

Following Westwick's invitation for a coffee date with their dogs, the connection between him and Jackson blossomed. Jackson, who is a mother, shared with Lifestyle Asia, that her son and Westwick have developed a strong bond.

Here's all you need to know about Amy Jackson and her relationship with Ed Westwick.

Amy Jackson's Journey from Miss Teen World to Tollywood

Jackson, born in the United Kingdom, began her modeling career at the age of 15. Crowned Miss Teen World in 2009, she clinched the titles of Miss Teen Liverpool and Miss Teen Great Britain.

In 2010, Indian film producers discovered her profile on the Miss Teen World website, leading to her audition for Madrasapattinam, marking her entry into Tollywood. Since then, she has accumulated over 20 credits in the film industry, including her role in the 2018 film 2.0, which held the record for India's most expensive Tamil film upon release.

A Coffee Date to Remember

Amy and Ed's first encounter was at a fall 2021 Aston Martin racing event at the Silverstone race track. Introduced by a mutual friend, they bonded over their love for their dogs—Jackson's poodle Herbert and Westwick's Frenchie Humphrey. Westwick, charmed by the connection, later invited Jackson on a double date with their dogs at a coffee shop in Hampstead, which sealed the deal.

Prior to meeting Westwick, Jackson was in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou. They were engaged when they welcomed their son, Andreas, on September 19, 2019, but eventually went their separate ways.

Since then, Jackson has introduced Westwick to her son, and the two have forged a special bond.

While on a trip to Gstaad, Switzerland, Jackson and Westwick's romantic escapade reached new heights when the actor proposed on Peak Walk by Tissot, a suspended mountain bridge.

Sharing the joyous news, the couple made a joint announcement on Instagram. Jackson's caption beneath a carousel of photos captured the moment with a resounding "Hell YES."