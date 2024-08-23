Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are all set to marry in Italy. See pics

Bollywood actor Amy Jackson is ready to take her love story with fiancé Ed Westwick to new heights. The stunning couple is in Italy for an enchanting wedding celebration, and a sneak peek photo hints at a whimsical and romantic setup, straight out of a fairytale. Also read: Amy Jackson holds her son's hand as she and Ed Westwick host engagement dinner party in London. See pics Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick started dating in 2022.(Instagram)

Hitched in Italy

Ed as well as Amy took to Instagram to share moments when they left for the wedding on a private jet, and checked into their wedding venue, Amalfi Coast in Italy.

They posted some photos of in-flight moments of themselves and Amy’s in-laws and her son Andreas (who she has with her ex-partner George Panayiotou).

Amy posted a series of intimate photos on Instagram from their flight to the destination. The first photo shows Amy and Ed locked in a passionate kiss, with Amy sitting on Ed’s lap. She was wearing 'BRIDE' statement earrings to add a fun spark.

There was also a heartwarming photo of Amy with her son, Andreas, sharing a candid moment in the cockpit. She captioned the photos, “Let’s get married baby @edwestwick”.”

Ed also shared several pictures of going to the wedding venue, and wedding party. The pictures show Amy and Ed enjoying with their family, and sharing some romantic moments with each other.

Sharing the pictures, Ed wrote, “Let’s go get married baby! (heart emojis) you’re gonna need to change your IG handle @iamamyjackson ..we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes”.

He added, “Let’s go @biancobouquetweddings we (heart emoji) you!”

Amy and Ed’s love story

Amy and Ed started dating in 2022 after reportedly meeting at a game and falling in love. They got engaged in January this year. Amy and her former partner, George Panayioto, have a son, Andreas, together.

Amy told India Today that Andreas has known Ed since he was two and wanted her to marry him. After her engagement, she told the publication, “He (Andreas) was delighted. It was so funny, because a few months ago, I had a ring, and it was on this finger. And he was like, ‘Mummy, you're not married?’ And he asked, ‘Why are you not married to Eddie mummy?’ I said, ‘He hasn’t asked me,’ and he said ‘well, I am going to tell him.”