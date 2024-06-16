Amy Jackson shares a glimpse of her Paris bachelorette; Ed Westwick professes love. See pics

Amy Jackson is celebrating her upcoming wedding to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in style. The actor, who got engaged to Ed in January, is currently on her bachelorette trip with friends in Paris, France. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the fun trip. (Also Read: Amy Jackson channels femme fatale in white suit. See pics) Amy Jackson is celebrating her bachelorette with friends in France.

Amy Jackson’s bachelorette

Amy shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, sharing that she was heading on a bachelorette trip with her friends to France. She wrote, “On y va #bachelorettefrançaise.” The pictures see her dressed in a white skirt suit with a large hat and a sash reading ‘bride to be.’ She completed the look with lace gloves and pearl earrings. She also shared pictures with her friends inside a private plane, with one pic reading ‘I do crew’.

“Draw me like one of your French girls. DAY ONE #BacheloretteFrançoise,” wrote Amy, sharing another set of pictures which see her in a white lace dress, reclining on a sofa at the Plaza Athenee. One of the videos sees a ring-shaped cake adorned with fresh roses, a croquembouche tower, and a chocolate cake with Ed and Amy’s picture on it. She also took to Instagram stories to thank Ed for sending her and her friends custom-made bathrobes.

Ed commented under one of the posts, “The most epic trip, the most epic woman, the most epic love. (heart emoji) You so much.” He wrote “Special” in another post.

Amy and Ed’s love story

Amy and Ed started dating in 2022 after reportedly meeting at a game and falling in love. They got engaged in January this year. Amy and her former partner, George Panayioto, have a son, Andreas, together.

Amy told India Today that Andreas has known Ed since he was two and wanted her to marry him. After her engagement, she told the publication, “He (Andreas) was delighted. It was so funny, because a few months ago, I had a ring, and it was on this finger. And he was like, ‘Mummy, you're not married?’ And he asked, ‘Why are you not married to Eddie mummy?’ I said, ‘He hasn’t asked me,’ and he said ‘well, I am going to tell him.”

Recent work

Amy starred in Mission: Chapter 1 in Tamil and Crakk in Hindi this year. Ed was seen in the English film DarkGame.