Ed Westwick shares a kiss with Amy Jackson at Gateway of India, reveals what he likes most about India

Ed Westwick is currently in Mumbai, and took to Instagram to share pictures from his sightseeing in the city. He was accompanied by his actor-girlfriend Amy Jackson, as they shared a kiss in front of the Gateway of India. (Also read: Ed Westwick spotted upon arrival in India, says ‘Namaste Mumbai') Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson at the Gateway of India.

Ed at Gateway of India

Ed Westwick shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram where he was seen having a gala time. Amy Jackson accompanied him for the day as they both smiled for a selfie, clicked in front of the Gateway of India. In another picture, Ed was seen busy scrolling through his phone. Ed captioned the post with a short and sweet note, and wrote: "Gateway 2 India." Amy reacted to the post and commented with a red heart emoticon.

Ed replies to fans

Ed also replied to a bunch of fans who commented on his post. One asked, "Yaay what do you like the most about India so far?" To this, Ed said, "I had street food. Unreal." Another asked, "Omg CHUCK, what are you doing in India?" To this, the actor replied, "killin it." A second fan said, "u r the gateway 2 my heart (red heart emoticon)" and Ed replied, "cutie."

Meanwhile, Amy also posted the same pictures a small video of the food served for breakfast on her Instagram. She captioned it, "Namaste ya lil tinker" Reacting to the post, Ed commented back, “Bloody tinker tots everywhere.”

Ed at Mumbai airport

It was on Wednesday when Ed was spotted by the paparazzo exiting the Mumbai airport. In the small video that was soon posted on Instagram, the actor was seen walking out of the airport with the paparazzo following him from the front. Ed looked cool in a deep blue tee paired with a blue jacket and green shorts. At the airport, the actor posed for the shutterbugs and then made his way out.

Amy and Ed's relationship

Ed and Amy Jackson confirmed their relationship when Amy made an Instagram post in June last year. She was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. They welcomed their son Andreas in September in 2019. Their split was confirmed in 2021 when Amy deleted all photos of George, including the post in which they announced the birth of Andreas.

Ed is known for playing playboy Chuck Bass on the CW Network's Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. The show also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and others. Ed also played the lead in the sitcom White Gold. Ed had made his film debut with Children of Men (2006).

