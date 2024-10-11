Who is Judge Arun Subramanian, presiding over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case? The first Indian-American to...

Judge Arun Subramanian has officially taken over the case of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who was arrested on September 16 on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and abuse, among others. During a hearing on October 10, Judge Subramanian scheduled Combs' federal sex crimes trial for May 5, 2025. Judge Arun Subramanian, presiding over Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case has set the trial date.(Pic- Getty Images, X)

This hearing comes after Combs’ legal team filed documents on Tuesday to appeal his arrest, arguing that the federal prosecutors' justifications were largely speculative. Born to Indian immigrant parents in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Judge Subramanian brings a wealth of professional experience to the bench.

Who is Judge Arun Subramanian in Diddy’s case?

A new judge, whose full name is Arun Srinivas Subramanian, was confirmed as the District Judge for the Southern District of New York in March 2023 by the U.S. Senate, making him the first South Asian to serve on this bench. His nomination was approved by a vote of 58-37. The U.S. Senate shared the news on Twitter, stating, “59-37, Senate confirmed the nomination of Arun Subramanian, of New York, to be U.S. District Judge for the Seventh District of New York. Rollcall Vote #45.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Arun Subramanian highlighting his immigrant background and dedication to advocating for people, especially in a district with a significant South Asian-American community.

Arun Subramanian’s background and career

Born in Pittsburgh in 1979 to Indian immigrant parents, Arun Subramanian earned his BA in computer science and English from Case Western Reserve University before receiving his Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School, where he was a James Kent and Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and served as executive articles editor for the Columbia Law Review.

Subramanian started his career as a law clerk for Judge Dennis Jacobs on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He then worked for Judge Gerard E. Lynch in the Southern District of New York and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. From 2007 to 2023, he was a partner at the well-known law firm Susman Godfrey LLC in New York City, focusing on commercial and bankruptcy law.

In this courtroom sketch, Sean "Diddy" Combs, right, in shackles, gestures to his mother, seated in the audience far left,,who is blowing kisses to him.Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

The Indian-origin attorney, has successfully recovered over a billion dollars for public and private entities that have been victims of fraud and other illegal activities according to the official website of Susman Godfrey. His career has been dedicated to championing the causes of public entities in False Claims Act cases, victims of child pornography trafficking, consumers, and individuals harmed by unfair practices.

He is currently in charge of American rapper and record producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' case, where the artist is facing several serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, sexual abuse, and assault, in addition to claims that he forced women into sex-related activities and abused minors. His bail has been denied twice, and the trial date has now been set for May by Mr. Subramanian, who presides over the case.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case update

Combs appeared in court as his trial date was announced, joined by six of his seven children, including Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Christian “King” Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, along with his mother, Janice Combs. The disgraced rapper, dressed in prison clothes and shackles, appeared more relaxed. Earlier this week, Diddy’s legal team filed a third appeal for pretrial release, arguing that there is insufficient evidence for his detention and pointing out legal errors in the court's previous rulings, according to PageSix.