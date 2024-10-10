'Lost myself at Diddy party: Alleged Justin Bieber song with eerie lyrics goes viral, what’s the truth?

A song allegedly featuring Justin Bieber's voice and eerie lyrics about a "Diddy party" has become an overnight internet sensation. The track, which first surfaced on platforms like TikTok, X, and YouTube in April, has gained even more traction following the recent arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs and his past connection with Bieber being thrust into the spotlight, while both parties remain silent about their shared history. A song featuring Justin Bieber's voice has gained traction online, with speculation about its AI origins.

Justin Bieber’s alleged song about Diddy goes viral

As old clips of Justin Bieber and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs flood the internet, fans are speculating if Bieber ever hinted at Diddy's alleged dark deeds or whether he was a victim. One particular song with haunting lyrics, such as "Lost myself at a Diddy party," has surfaced, leaving many questioning whether it’s an AI-generated track or a leaked, unreleased song.

The lyrics:

The lyrics include, "Lost myself at a Diddy party / Didn’t know that’s how it’d go / I was in it for a new Ferrari / But it cost me way more than my soul," and “Wasn't worth all the fortune and fame.”

The song seems to reference Diddy's infamous "White Parties," which reportedly turned into "freak offs" after celebrities and A-listers left, as detailed in Diddy's indictment documents. The music mogul was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, with claims that his wild parties involved forcing women into sex-related activities.

Is there any Bieber song mentioning Diddy?

The truth is, no—none of Justin Bieber's songs in his over 15-year music career have referenced anything like this, despite being mentored by Diddy when he was young and underage. The newly surfaced track, featuring what seems to be Bieber's voice, is not part of his official catalog, and his representatives have yet to comment.

Bieber was signed by Combs' protégé, Usher, in 2008. While many social media users believe the song was AI-generated, others speculate that it might be an unreleased Bieber track. As of now, the song has been used in thousands of videos across platforms.

Viral Justin Bieber song is likely AI-generated

CBS conducted an AI analysis when the song first surfaced, and results indicated that parts, if not all, of the audio were likely AI-generated. Fox News later consulted AI expert Marva Bailer, who, along with a few more experts, confirmed that the track was most likely produced using AI or other digital tools.

Bailer explained, "The reason this is likely AI-generated is because it's not being promoted by the artist. When we say 'AI-generated,' it can mean various things—AI learns the voice and its nuances.” The expert continued, “And so AI actually trains on the voice and what could be going on. It could be an AI tool, or it could be an actual digital tool. These digital music tools exist.

The expert points out that the song's sudden popularity is because it sounds real and there's a lot of AI-made stuff popping up fast. She notes that the typical excitement surrounding new releases, including artist engagement and promotional buildup, is missing in this case, leading fans to doubt its authenticity. The absence of any communication from Justin Bieber about the song contributes to this skepticism, with fans feeling that this doesn’t align with his usual approach.