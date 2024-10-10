Angelina Jolie ‘finally gives in’ as Brad Pitt scores ‘victory’; FBI file remains sealed

Brad Pitt has scored a major legal victory against ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who seems to have finally waved the white flag in their years-long divorce battle saga. Insider, close to the former couple reveals Jolie is now more focused on moving forward and enjoying life, imitating a sense of happiness and relaxation, these days. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times

She recently dropped a lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice related to their rocky marriage and a 2016 private jet incident and Pitt can finally breathe as the file remains sealed.

Brad Pitt ‘wins big’ against Angelina Jolie

Earlier Jolie was seen hosting two gatherings at her Atelier Jolie studio and walked the red carpet at the New York Film Festival with her children, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox. The Maleficent star, appeared, “really relaxed and happy,” the insider claimed, adding, “It’s like she turned over a new leaf.”

While Pitt’s team insists they’ve already received all the details from the reports, they always suspected Jolie’s legal antics were just her way of throwing a wrench in his reputation. However, as the source suggests, Jolie's decision to drop the lawsuit signals a potential end to the legal wrangling between the former couple for over 8 years now, since their split.

Angelina Jolie has ‘finally given in’

Angelina Jolie, using the pseudonym "Jane Doe," officially dropped her 2022 lawsuit against the FBI and Department of Justice on September 25, though their separate legal battle over the French winery Château Miraval remains in court.

However, the recent move has brought relief to Brad Pitt, as the FBI file will remain sealed despite previous leaks. A source told InTouch it seems Jolie has “finally given in.”

The lawsuit centered around the infamous 2016 private jet altercation that led to their marriage's breakdown. According to the FBI report, Pitt, 60, allegedly argued with their son Maddox before boarding, was intoxicated, and "mimicked the behavior of a monster," shouting at his family. Jolie, 49, recalled feeling "frozen and scared," with both her and the children left traumatised. She noted she sustained two minor injuries during the incident.

In the countersuit, the 60-year-old admitted to struggling with alcohol but firmly denied ever hitting any of the children. The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services looked into it and found him not guilty and thus no charges were filed. However, Angelina filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get all the related documents, saying an FBI agent had written up a probable cause statement, but the prosecutors chose not to act on it.

With only two of their children still minors, those legal battles are largely coming to an end. “Technically, it’s a win for Brad,” a source says, “but the damage is already done.”

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's ‘new’ love interests

Brad Pitt has been in a romantic relationship with Ines De Ramon, 34, since November 2022. Meanwhile, there have been rumors circulating about a potential romantic connection between Angelina Jolie and the American rapper, Akala. While there is no official confirmation, recent sightings of the two together have fueled speculation about their relationship status.

Meanwhile, several of Jolie and Pitt’s children, including their biological kids Shiloh and Vivienne, have reportedly dropped Pitt's last name, choosing to take their mother's instead, leaving the actor "heartbroken." The former couple shares six children: Shiloh, Pax Thien, Vivienne, Knox Léon, Zahara Marley, and Maddox Chivan.